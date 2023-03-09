Andrew E., wife mark 23rd wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Rapper and comedian Andrew E. and his wife Mylene Espiritu are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 9.

In a social media post, Andrew E. shared his appreciation and love for his wife as he uploaded their throwback photos, including their wedding snaps.

"23 years today! Always and steady together — Sa hirap at ginhawa ikaw ang kasama hanggang sa magtagumpay at magkaro'n ng isang masayang pamilya na pinagpapasalamat ko sa ating mahal na Panginoon… You are the Tweety given to me when I had nothing and still the Tweety enjoying the perks outpouring from all dear sacrifice," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"Happy Anniversary with love coming from the greetings of my lips and the embraces of my hear," he added.

The couple were married on March 9, 2000.

