Why Vivian Velez is rooting for Isko Moreno

MANILA -- In the latest wave of celebrity endorsements of #Halalan2022 candidates, veteran actress Vivian Velez threw her support for presidential contender Isko Moreno Domagoso and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte.

Velez spearheaded the launch of a broad coalition of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte called ISAng Pilipinas (acronym for the first names of Moreno and Duterte) at Club Filipino, San Juan city, along with film producer Edith Fider who released the recent biopic of Moreno.

Vivian Velez (center) at the launch of ISAng Pilipinas. ABS-CBN News photo

Velez asserted that ISAng Pilipinas is a private initiative and not officially endorsed by the President. She said the group’s choice of Moreno and Duterte was a result of a long vetting process of presidential and vice presidential candidates.

As the current director of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP), Velez told ABS-CBN News that she chose Moreno mainly because of his clear platform in supporting the recovery of the film and allied entertainment industry, which is not resonant in other candidates’ program of goverment.

“'Yan ang pinanghahawakan ko kaya sinusuportahan ko si Isko,” she said.

Among the celebrities who have lately come out to campaign for their presidential candidates include rapper Andrew E for Ferdinand Marcos Jr; and Kuh Ledesma for Leni Robredo.

Notably, Jane de Leon has also endorsed Robredo in her social media account in time for the celebration of International Women’s Day with the hashtag #letlenilead.

Senator Manny Pacquiao is backed by Freddie Aguilar, while the tandem of senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto are also supported by various artists led by Vic Sotto and other stars from the "Eat Bulaga" group.