Nikki Valdez still healing after losing 'embaby'

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez on Wednesday admitted that she is still in the process of healing after she and her husband Luis Garcia lost their "embaby" last year.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay," Valdez stressed that she has no regrets over her decision to try to have another baby,

"May times pa rin na I keep thinking to myself na sabi ko dabat ba ginawa namin 'yon or dapat ba hindi na lang. In-enjoy na lang namin kung ano ang mayroon kami because as everyone knows I am very blessed to have Luis in my life as may partner in raising Olivia whom he considers his from the very beginning," Valdez said.

"Ngayon na sa journey pa rin ako ng trying to pray for kung ano talaga ang path na gusto ni Lord na matahak ko. Let's say ito ang gusto ko pero hindi naman 'yon ang purpose Niya for me, then so be it. Nasa healing stage pa ako. There's so many days na feeling ko hindi ko lang pinapansin. Pero no regrets at least sinubukan namin. Pero I pray for the total healing of my heart. At kung talagang si Olivia lang ang regalo sa amin ni Lord, I will accept it and I will forever and take care of Olivia, I mean kami ni Luis," Valdez added.

It was last December when the actress confirmed that she lost her "embaby" via a message she wrote for her husband as they marked their 7th anniversary as a couple.

Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.