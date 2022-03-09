Nestor Cuartero at the launch of his book 'PH Movie Confidential' at the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Cinematheque in Manila

MANILA -- There is so much more than meets the eye in the local movie industry, but Nestor Cuartero, a revered entertainment journalist and editor of 40 years, is lending not just his eyes, but his incisive thoughts and precise words as he digs deep and wide into showbiz’s most sensational stories, interesting trends and titillating secrets in his latest book, “PH Movie Confidential.”

During the book launch held Tuesday at the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Cinematheque in Manila, Cuartero, a recipient of top awards from Instituto Cervantes, De La Salle University-Manila, among others, expressed that with the release of his book, he hopes to “transform and elevate entertainment writing far beyond the level of gossip and trash commonly associated with it.”

During his speech, Cuartero, a veteran Journalism professor at the University of Santo Tomas, used his gift of gab and wit as he engaged the attendees with his deadpan humor and a preview of the manuscript’s contents.

The list of guests includes FDCP chair Liza Dino-Seguerra, Boots Anson Roa, Abby Viduya, Jomari Yllana, Sheryl Cruz, Anthony Castelo, Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors members, and his family – wife Cecile, daughter Isabella, and son Jao Cuartero.

In the book, Cuartero lends his perceptive writing, educator’s instincts, and decades of intimate relationship with the movie industry as he spews some of the juiciest industry secrets, scandals and gossips, and dives into the core of the showbiz’s traditions, history.

Divided into 14 chapters, the book discusses outrageous movie myths, history of very titillating movie titles, sensational rivalries of movie queens, typecasts in showbiz, and the most interesting showbiz personalities and events through the years.

Dino-Seguerra, in her speech, paid tribute to Cuartero for interviewing her earlier in her career, adding that, “FDCP is glad to be part of this project (as co-publisher) to add to our growing library of reference books, chronicling the life and history of our cinema.”

In her book endorsement, movie icon and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio urged interested readers to “take delight in this captivating read that rediscovers the exciting world of showbiz and examines present-day developments to display a contemporary portrait of Philippine cinema."

Cuartero assured readers that every essay in the book is well-researched, insightful and full of substance, enough for the readers to have a deeper understanding of the ins and outs of the industry.

With the release of “PH Movie Confidential,” he hopes to impress upon the public the truth that entertainment journalism is “a craft with its own seriousness of purpose, a historical perspective, a sense of responsibility -- all achievable without robbing the stories of their natural grasp, look and feel of the beautiful, the humorous, the vibrant, and well, yes, the entertaining.”

“PH Movie Confidential,” published by Ultimate Learning Series by Carl Balita Review Center (CBRC) in cooperation with the FDCP, sells at a promotional price of P400 per copy (excluding shipping).

It can be bought at over 100 CBRC schools all over the Philippines.