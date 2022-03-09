Alex Gonzaga now has 12 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Actress and social media star Alex Gonzaga now has over 12 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.



Gonzaga took to Instagram on Tuesday night to thank her fans for her latest social media milestone.

"We hit 12M netizens on Instagram! Thank you for letting me be me! Love you all!" she wrote.

As of writing, Gonzaga has 12,002,407 followers on Instagram.

Gonzaga is one of the most followed celebrity vloggers with over 12 million YouTube subscribers since she started her channel in 2017.

