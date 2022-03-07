WATCH: Supernatural twist in ‘My Papa Pi’ trailer

Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, and Pepe Herrera (not in image) star in the sitcom ‘My Papa Pi.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA—“My Papa Pi,” the “sweet-com” starring Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, and Pepe Herrera, will have a supernatural twist, as seen in its new trailer.

The ABS-CBN sitcom follows the stories of Pipoy (Pascual), a single father working toward a better life for his daughter; his twin brother Popoy (Herrera), who owns One More Tumbong that specializes in the dish; and Tere (Wurtzbach), a kind-hearted woman whom Popoy pines for but has feelings for Pipoy.

The trailer released over the weekend hints that the love triangle will have a complication of the supernatural kind.

Popoy appears to die due to an accident early on, but returns as a ghost only his twin Pipoy can see and hear. Discovering he can possess his brother, Popoy finds the perfect opportunity to woo the oblivious Tere.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“My Papa Pi” will air Saturdays at 7 p.m. starting March 19, on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina, known for her big-screen romcoms and hit teleseryes, is helming the sitcom.

The project marks Garcia-Molina’s reunion with Pascual since “Lobo” in 2008, and with Wurtzbach since “My Perfect You” in 2018.

Joining the P’s in the cast of “My Papa Pi” are Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez a.k.a. Madam Inutz, Anthony Jennings, and Daniela Stranner.