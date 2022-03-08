MANILA — “He’s Into Her,” the hit series starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, unveiled on Tuesday its new logo, with a snippet of the theme song of its upcoming sophomore season.

“This will be the best time of our lives!” iWantTFC said in its teaser, quoting lyrics from the accompanying song.

The streaming platform did not give details about the track.

It did, however, announce that “He’s Into Her” is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2022.

The Star Cinema co-production previously shared behind-the-scenes photos taken on the show’s set.

This will be the BEST TIME OF OUR LIVES! 💙❤️

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May and spanned 10 episodes. It follows the love story of Max (Mariano) and her school nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

The massive popularity of its debut season spurred a second season, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The series launched Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom, with a passionate fanbase dubbed “DonBelle.” The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”