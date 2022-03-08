Screenshot from Camila Cabello's "Bam Bam" music video.

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello had just released the music video of her new single "Bam Bam" with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Directed by Mia Barnes, the video celebrates Cabello's Latina roots with a song about moving forward.

In a tweet, Cabello said this was one of her favorite songs as it gives her the freedom to not be perfect.

"This is one of my favorite songs we’ve ever written. Your life doesn’t have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy. Even through the heartache, and the confusion, and the messiness… we keep dancing," she said.

Cabello made her comeback with “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel in July last year. The track will be the first song from her new album “Familia” set for release on April 9.

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, she has released a self-titled album in 2018 followed by “Romance” in 2019.

