Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello confirmed Monday that she is set to release a new song with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

In an Instagram post, Cabello said the song will be entitled "Bam Bam" and it will be released in time for her birthday.

"Bam Bam. March 4th with (Ed Sheeran), one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also, my bday is the day before so triple win," she said.

Cabello made her comeback with “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel last July. The track will be the first song from her new album “Familia” set for release this 2022.

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, she has released a self-titled album in 2018 followed by “Romance” in 2019.

