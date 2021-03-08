Star Music releases music video of Ate Gay's 'May Himala Pala'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video of comedian-singer Ate Gay's latest single entitled "May Himala Pala."

The more than four-minute video was released over the weekend on Star Cinema's YouTube page.

The love song was written and composed by Joven Tan, arranged by Sherwin Castillo and mixed by Marlon Silva.

Gil Morales in real life, Ate Gay is known known for his impersonation of superstar Nora Aunor.

Aside from a new song, Ate Gay is one of the stars of comedy film "Ayuda Babes," which offers a hilarious look at what happened last year during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ayuda Babes," which stars actor Gardo Versoza and comedians Joey Paras, Iyah Mina, Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Negi, Brenda Mage, Petite Brockovich and Berni Batin, has started streaming last Friday, March 5, on iWantTFC and KTX.ph.

Aware that comedy bars won't be able to recover from the effects of the pandemic anytime soon, Ate Gay said he now counts on other projects such as movies to earn.

"Parang magsisimula uli," he said.

