Gardo Versoza, comedians team up for 'Ayuda Babes' on iWant TFC, KTX

MANILA -- Gardo Versoza leads a cast of comedians in the upcoming comedy "Ayuda Babes," a "hilarious throwback" on what happened last year during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Saranggola Media Productions and directed by Joven Tan, "Ayuda Babes" presents riotous anecdotes during the enhanced community quarantine with highly relatable characters played by a colorful cast coming from theater and standup comedy backgrounds.

“Aside from its entertainment value and making people feel good and laugh, this movie is my modest tribute to the courage, tenacity, and the never-say-die mentality in every Filipino,” Tan said in a statement.



In the story, comedy and chaos await as the crazy lives of a barangay captain, his sidekick, the gossip mongering salon mainstays, and a live-in couple intertwine during the lockdown.

Joining Versoza in the film are Joey Paras, Iyah Mina, Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Negi, Brenda Mage, Petite Brockovich, Berni Batin, and Ate Gay.

They are also joined by Christi Fider, Dan Delgado, and Hashtags member Zeus Collins.

Making a cameo appearances in the film are Marlo Mortel and broadcast journalist Marc Logan.

"Ayuda Babes" will be available for streaming starting on March 5 on iWantTFC and KTX.ph.

Prior to "Ayuda Babes," Versoza is one of the stars of the digital movie series "The House Arrest of Us" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

