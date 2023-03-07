Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Karina Bautista stars in the music video for "Ang Pag-Ibig" by Rob Deniel, which is now uploaded on the singer's official YouTube channel.

Deniel is known for his viral Tiktok song "Ulap." He is also behind the songs "Gabi," "Diwa" "Kundiman" and "Sinta."

In Star Magic's Inside News, Bautista was all praises for the music video.

"Grabe ang ganda lahat ng shots. Even I can't wait to see this MV. I-share niyo po ito dahil napakaganda po ng meaning behind this,," she said.

