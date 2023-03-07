K-pop group aespa coming to PH in April

K-pop girl group Aespa. Photo: Twitter/@aespa_official

MANILA — Filo MYs, are you ready to experience the next level?

K-pop girl group aespa is coming to the Philippines in April, marking the four-piece act's first visit in the country to perform for their Filipino fans.

Aespa will play at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 11 for the "K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe" concert, local promoter MakeItLiveAsia said Tuesday.

"Naevis is definitely calling Manila to come join the girls of aespa," MakeItLiveAsia said in a statement, referring to the artificial intelligence (AI) in the lore told through the group's songs and music videos.

The act composed of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning is the first artist in the "K-Verse" lineup to be revealed.

Debuting in November 2020 under SM Entertainment, aespa is known for hit songs such as "Next Level," "Savage" and "Girls."

