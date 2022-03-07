MANILA — Daniel Padilla’s cousin, showbiz newcomer Ashton Salvador, was introduced Monday as one of the housemates in the upcoming teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Ang unang official teen housemate ni Kuya! Say hi sa ating Shy Dreamboy ng Quezon City, Ashton Salvador! https://t.co/pspmNGngeW pic.twitter.com/CdskCEc9cH — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

“PBB” unveiled the first batch of teen housemates for its ongoing “Kumunity” season, starting with Salvador and two others.

Salvador, 18, has the moniker “Shy Dreamboy ng Quezon City,” as seen in the reality show’s Kumu stream and social media pages.

Salvador is a maternal cousin of Padilla. He was launched as one of The Squad Plus members in early 2021, and is set to star as one of the three leading men of Francine Diaz in the iWantTFC series “Bola Bola.”

In “PBB,” he will become housemates with Kai Espenido, “Brave Island Girl ng Siargao”; and Maxine Trinidad, “Sassy Sports Gal ng Davao.”

Ang 2nd official teen housemate ni Kuya! Chin up, you got this Brave Island Girl ng Siargao, Kai Espenido! https://t.co/XEUuslPfrG pic.twitter.com/z0a4AwpyZu — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

Ang 3rd Official Teen Housemate ni Kuya! Ang Sassy Sports Gal ng Davao, Maxine Trinidad! https://t.co/PO76fxXlcy pic.twitter.com/2LRe0O8Xeg — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2022

More teen housemates will be introduced in the coming days, before they enter the famous yellow house.

The ongoing adults edition of “PBB” is nearing its conclusion, where the Top 2 housemates will emerge. Prior, the celebrity edition named its two finalists: singer Anji Salvacion and volleyball player Alyssa Valdez.

Similarly, “Kumunity” teen edition will name its own Top 2, who are then expected to compete with other editions’ finalists to become this season’s big winner.

“PBB” airs nightly via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC, with 24/7 streaming on Kumu.