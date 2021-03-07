WATCH: BGYO performs ‘The Light’ with Gary V on ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – P-pop group BGYO returned to the “ASAP” stage Sunday, performing their debut song with veteran singer-dancer Gary Valenciano.

The 5-piece boy group opened the Sunday noontime concert program, singing and dancing to “The Light” with “Mr. Pure Energy.”

The performance had social media abuzz, with the phrase “BGYO ASAPComeback” among the list of top Philippines trends on Twitter, generating over 41,300 tweets from users as of writing.

ABS-CBN Entertainment launched BGYO – composed of JL, Mikki, Gelo, Akira and Nate – in late January with the debut single “The Light.”

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

