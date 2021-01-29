WATCH: P-pop group BGYO debuts with ‘The Light’ music video

(From left) Mikki, JL, Gelo, Nate, and Akira, seen here in ‘The Light’ music video, trained for nearly two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy prior to their launch as BGYO. ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN Entertainment on Friday launched BGYO, a five-member P-pop group, with a grand event showcasing individual performances, as well as the premiere of their debut single “The Light’s” music video.

“BGYO: Be The Light,” which streamed live on KTX.ph, concluded with the simultaneous release of the music video across ABS-CBN’s online platforms.

“Within you lies immense power. Your light can change the world,” goes the opening line of the video, which depicts members JL, Mikki, Gelo, Akira, and Nate overcoming dark situations.

The track about “empowerment, hope, and self-love” was co-written by the members with Distract, and was composed and arranged by Rogan and Ddank.

Directed by Kring Kim, “The Light’s” music video introduces BGYO to an international audience, with translations of single in select languages to follow, according to Mikki during a Q&A with the press.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Formerly known as Star Hunt Academy Boys, the newly-minted idols were trainees under the ABS-CBN Entertainment unit for nearly two years, with Filipino and South Korean coaches helping them master singing and dancing.

A significant portion of the launch event showed the boys’ meticulous training, from voice lessons to hours-long dance classes, as well as emotional days especially as the coronavirus lockdown meant extended time apart from family while at the academy.

JL, Mikki, Gelo, Akira, and Nate graduated to rookie status from being trainees in December. That same month, they signed as the newest artists of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

Congratulating them virtually on their debut were their coaches, as well as their sister group, the 8-member BINI, who similarly trained for two years under Star Hunt Academy leading up to their February debut.

ONGOING: ABS-CBN launches P-pop group @bgyo_ph at #BGYOBeTheLight event. The showcase leads up to the 8PM premiere of the MV for “The Light,” their debut single. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/DKXUUY3B4c — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) January 29, 2021

For their individual performances, the boys of BGYO showcased their forte: Akira and JL sang ballads, Nate and Gelo grooved, while Mikki rapped an original.

Crediting their training team — among them music veteran Kitchy Molina, choreographer Mickey Perz, and coaches from South Korea’s MU Doctor — the members said they have newfound confidence in skills they initially considered their weakness.

Laurenti Dyogi, head of ABS-CBN’s entertainment production as well as Star Magic, lauded BGYO for their continued commitment to improving as performers, and expressed excitement as the group makes strides towards international stardom.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC