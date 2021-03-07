Empress Schuck marries fiance Vino Guingona

MANILA – Empress Schuck has finally tied the knot with her fiancé, Vino Guingona.

The two got married at Hillcreek Gardens in Tagaytay on Saturday, based on Schuck’s Instagram Story update.

The actress looked beautiful in custom-made Aoui Regala bridal gown adorned with handsewn pearls and beads with Swarovski crystals, while Guingona was dashing in his blue suit.

As posted by one of their friends who attended the wedding, Schuck said she submits to Guingona wholeheartedly when she made her vows for her husband.

“I know if I submit to you, it is really the Lord who I’m submitting to. Because from this day forward, you will be representing Him. So I will give my hundred percent trust in you for He is your foundation. I will become better for you. I will respect you. I will always choose to love you every day,” she said.

Photos from the wedding were also shared by Nice Print on their official Instagram page.

Schuck and Guingona got engaged on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia, last September.

Schuck started out as an actress as part of ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

The former Kapamilya star was featured on "Super Inggo," "Apoy Sa Dagat," and "100 Days to Heaven," among her television projects.

A former model, Guingona is the grandson of former vice president Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of former Senator Teofisto Guingona III.