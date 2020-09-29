Empress Schuck gets engaged on daughter's 5th birthday

MANILA -- Actress Empress Schuck is now engaged to her boyfriend former model Vino Guingona.

The couple got engaged on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia.

Photos from their double celebration were shared by Schuck on Instagram on Monday, September 28.

After granting their daughter's wish for a "Frozen"-themed birthday party, Schuck surprised her fans when she posted photos of her engagement.

"And so this day has become even more special. Its not just Athalia’s birthday anymore but also a new celebration of God’s intention. Thank you @vinoguingona for doing it on her birthday and in this special home witnessed by my whole family. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you to my siblings for helping vino arrange this, to my parents’ blessing, " Schuck wrote.

"A new chapter begins for me. And I know by walking with God together, we are on the right path. The goal of our relationship is to honor him and do things what’s right in his eyes and that’s what we’re going to do real soon. Praise be to God," Schuck added.

Guingona is the grandson of former Vice President Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of