WATCH: Jason Dy releases music video for 'Ulit-Ulit'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for OPM singer Jason Dy's single "Ulit-Ulit."

The video about "one’s frustration over repeated arguments in a relationship" premiered on Star Music's official YouTube channel over the weekend.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was conceptualized by Dy himself and directed by Stephanie Cea.

"Ulit-Ulit" is Dy's first project as the newest member of ABS-CBN’s Star Music family.

Dy, who is celebrating his 8th year in showbiz, wrote the R&B dance song a few years back.

“Ulit-ulit” will be part of his mini-album that is set to be released this year under Star Music.

Dy first gained public recognition after winning the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines" in 2015.

Prior to his victory, he was a member of the band A Flat and performed in various gigs around the country.

After his win, he signed a recording contract with MCA Music and released his self-titled debut album, which included his winning song "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."

Related video: