Jason Dy drops first single under Star Music on showbiz anniversary

MANILA – Just in time for his eighth anniversary in showbiz, Jason Dy released his new song “Ulit-ulit,” his first project as the newest member of ABS-CBN’s Star Music family.



The singer-songwriter launched the single on March 1, or exactly eight years after he began his showbiz career.



The R&B dance track is about one’s frustration over repeated arguments in a relationship.

"The song talks about that point in the relationship where the fights are getting repetitive. It’s just the same argument over and over and nothing gets resolved,” he said.

“It’s about whether the relationship is worth saving or it is heading towards the end,” he added.

Dy said it is a song that he had actually written a few years back.

“I’m glad it’s finally getting released,” he said.



“Ulit-ulit” will be part of his mini-album that is set to be released this year under Star Music.

Dy first gained public recognition after winning the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines" in 2015.

Prior to his victory, he was a member of the band A Flat and performed in various gigs around the country.

After his win, he signed a recording contract with MCA Music and released his self-titled debut album, which included his winning song "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."