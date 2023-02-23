Fans speculate Jason Dy to work with Star Music soon

MANILA - It appears like Jason Dy has an upcoming project with ABS-CBN’s recording label Star Music.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya network posted a short and sweet teaser clip featuring an upbeat track that only shows a blurred silhouette of a person.

Some netizens surmise that it is Dy since the caption provided is a clever play on words using the singer's surname.

“AnDYto na siya,” the caption states.

Fans have been quick to speculate about what the project could be, with many hoping for a new album or special event.

Dy first gained public recognition after winning the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines" in 2015. He will celebrate his anniversary in the entertainment industry in March.

Prior to his victory, he was a member of the band A Flat and performed in various gigs around the country.

After his win, he signed a recording contract with MCA Music and released his self-titled debut album, which included his winning song "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."

He has since released several other albums and singles.

Dy is known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances.