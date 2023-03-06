MANILA – In a heartwarming post on social media, Arjo Atayde recently greeted Maine Mendoza a happy birthday, sharing a lovely photo of them enjoying a day out by the beach.

The snapshot showed both of them smiling, taken during the sunset, creating a perfect sweet setting.

Atayde kept his message short but heartfelt. “I will love you beyond this lifetime. Happy birthday, my fiancé. I love you today and always," he told Mendoza.

The post was flooded with comments from fans and their fellow celebrities, who wished Mendoza a happy birthday.

The happy couple celebrated their fourth anniversary in December last year.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged last July.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.