BTS Jungkook sets new world records with ‘STAY ALIVE (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’

“STAY ALIVE (Prod. SUGA of BTS),” the OST of the Bangtan boys’ on-going webtoon “7FATES: CHAKHO” and Jungkook’s first official solo credit, scored groundbreaking success across the world.

The dreamy track entered at No. 13 on Billboard Global 200, an authoritative list that ranks top songs (via digital sales and streaming) in over 200 territories.

Meanwhile, the title opened at No. 8 on the Billboard Global Excl U.S chart, a list that measures the mentioned metrics from the same areas except the United States.

“STAY ALIVE (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” emerged as the highest charting Korean language song by a solo artist since the inception of both rankings.

In the United States, Jungkook’s OST debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The feat crowned Jungkook as the first Korean male artist to bag a spot on the coveted chart of the largest music market during its very first tracking period.

So far, the golden maknae is the fourth BTS member to place in the Hot 100 as a solo artist following J-Hope (Chicken Noodle Soup), Suga (Girl of My Dreams with JUICE WRLD) as well as his alter ego Agust D (Daechwita), and V (Christmas Tree).

“STAY ALIVE (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” also made sales history as the first Korean OST and first K-pop solo debut To spend two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Digital Song sales chart.

Meanwhile, the piece snagged the No. 10 on Spotify’s Global chart after pulling 18.8 million streams during its opening week.

The sum earned Jungkook the biggest global debut for any K-pop solo artist in the platform's history.

Following the release of the pensive OST, Jungkook also set a new world record as the fastest K-pop act to reach one million followers on Spotify after hitting the seven-figure mark in just 16 days.

