‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ on TV5: Cast, creators react to ‘another milestone’

ABS-CBN’s ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ will conclude on March 19. Its final two weeks will also be seen on TV5. ABS-CBN

MANILA — While “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” is counting down to its final two weeks on air, the primetime series’ cast and creators consider as “another milestone” its tail end being simulcast on TV5.

The ABS-CBN revenge drama was holding a virtual media conference on Friday night, ahead of its March 19 finale, when the Kapamilya network and TV5 jointly announced its partnership that allows the former’s primetime programs to be aired simultaneously by the latter.

The cast members present were asked for their reaction to the announcement, within minutes after it made waves on social media.

Iza Calzado, who portrays lead character Ellice in the series, said, “Salamat at nabigyan ng pagkakataon na kahit dalawang linggo man lang, mai-ere kami.”

“We didn’t even see this coming. Malaking bagay iyon. Ito, biyaya talaga, na kahit huling dalawang linggo ay mapanood siya ng mas maraming mga Kapamilya. Malaking bagay na ‘yan. Taos pong pasasalamat sa Panginoong Diyos. This is really his gift,” she added.

Produced by JRB Creatives, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” is the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It made history as the first ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), and to debut on ABS-CBN’s cable counterpart Kapamilya Channel.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” alongside several other Kapamilya programs, were then made available to free TV viewers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces via A2Z Channel 11 in October 2020.

ABS-CBN’s latest partnership with TV5 brings “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” to a nationwide audience, through free and digital TV.

“That’s a big thing. I’m really happy,” cast member Joseph Marco said. “[It’s] free TV for everybody, para sa mga Kapamilya natin nationwide. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na ‘to. This is the start. Babangon tayo, magutulungan tayo, at darating tayo doon.”

His co-star Sam Milby agreed: “This is a huge blessing. [It’s the] last two weeks, so nandoon lahat ng pasabog. Sana kahit paano, mag-catch ‘yung mga viewers before watching the two weeks!”

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” led the way for ABS-CBN programs in hurdling both the network’s franchise denial and the pandemic in 2020. @JRBcreativeprod head Julie Anne R. Benitez shares her pride as the revenge drama nears its March 19 conclusion. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/llX9VhrPXE — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) March 5, 2021

Director FM Reyes, meanwhile, turned emotional as he thanked viewers and members of the press who have supported “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” throughout its 7-month run that hurdles numerous crises.

“Masakit ‘yung ginawa sa amin,” he said, referring to the franchise denial of ABS-CBN. “Sana nilagpasan nila lahat ‘yung galit, sana inisip nila na kailangan ng mga tao ng entertainment at education at information.”

The loss of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of its workers, among them close friends and colleagues of those involved in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

“Pag isa ka sa naiwan to carry on the torch and to keep on fighting, of course, you will have to fight with all your heart and all your soul,” Reyes said. “That’s why buong puso namin ginawa ito, para sa mga Kapamilya natin, para sa buong bansa.”

The production head of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” Julie Anne R. Benitez, similarly waxed sentimental.

“The journey na pinagdaanan ng buong grupo, iyon ang masasabi kong magiging proud ako,” she said. “I am so humbled and I’m just so grateful na despite everything, naitayo natin, at matatapos tayo nang maganda.”

