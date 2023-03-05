South Korean actor Song Kang during his fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, March 5, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — South Korean actor Song Kang could not help but shed tears after receiving heartwarming messages from Filipino supporters during his fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City late Sunday.

Near the end of the event, a teary-eyed Song was briefly speechless after watching a video showing messages from his Filipino fans.

After collecting himself, the 28-year-old actor admitted that he "didn't think I was going to cry on this fan meeting."

"I'm really surprised about that (crying)," Song said in Korean, with host Sam Oh serving as his interpreter.

"I'm always thankful for all of the support. I gain so much strength and energy from all of you to be able to work," he told thousands of fans, called Songpyeons, that filled the Big Dome.

Song Kang tears up after watching a video showing messages from his Filipino fans during a fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, March 5, 2023. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

At a press conference hours before the fan meet, the "Love Alarm" star acknowledged how he has been "receiving so much love" from Filipinos.

"But I have not been able to give back. Because of the situation lately, I have not been able to come and see the Filipino fans," he said, apparently referring to COVID-19 restrictions in the previous years.

"So to finally be here and be able to do that (meet fans), I'm very happy," he added.

During the two-hour event, Song got up close and personal with some lucky fans, who taught him Filipino phrases and spoke with the actor through phone calls.

Fans also swooned as Song shyly danced to "Hype Boy," a hit song by rising K-pop girl group NewJeans.

Song said he had "an unforgettable time" with his fans, who relentlessly let out intense cheers throughout the event, organized by cosmetics brand Deoproce Philippines and promoter Wilbros Live.

"I enjoyed this time with you so much. I'll be going home to work even harder and I'll come back to see you," he told fans.

If given the opportunity to come back, Song hopes to visit places outside of Manila, the actor said at the press conference.

"I'd love to go to Boracay and eat a lot of seafood and have a healing experience [by] traveling outside of the city," he said.

Song made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic series "The Liar and His Lover." He later gained widespread popularity through the Netflix original drama "Love Alarm" in 2019.

The actor has been dubbed the "Son of Netflix" because most of his shows are available on the platform.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



