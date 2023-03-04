Bamboo has a message of resilience with former 'The Voice Teens' winner

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — OPM singer Bamboo has a message of resilience with a former "The Voice Teens" winner under his team.

After the blind auditions of the newest member of Kamp Kawayan in "The Voice Kids" season 5, Bamboo invited Heart Salvador, a team winner of "The Voice Teens" season 2, on the stage.

Bamboo stressed the importance of being resilient and not giving up on your dreams.

"Heart is the perfect story of parang resilience nga no, na try nang try, subok nang subok lang," he said.

It was a bumpy road for Salvador as she won the competition on her third attempt.

Salvador thanked her coach and said: "I became a champion and that’s because of you, coach."

"I say the credit goes to Heart," Bamboo said in response.

Bamboo also has this advice to the public: "Ang daming bata na on their way out nakikita nila na ‘ay sayang noh’ pero siya parang living example na if you keep trying, don’t give up."

"You can be this (like Heart) as well," he added.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

