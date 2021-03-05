Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño mark 8th anniversary as a couple

MANILA — Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño marked their 8th anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, Seguerra praised and thanked Diño for being his best friend, critic and life partner.

"Walong taon na ang nakaraan mula nang binigay mo ang iyong matamis na 'oo.' Walong taong punong-puno ng buhay, kulay, at ligaya. Thank you for always being there. Especially sa mga panahon na kailangan ko nang matinding yakap at kausap. Thank you for be my bestest friend, my number one fan, my worst critic (yes, dinaig mo na si Caridad Seguerra sa pagiging critic). You continuously help me grow not just in my artistry but bilang isang tao," Seguerra wrote.

"Thank you for being the best wife, lover, jowa, at lahat lahat na. You are my wholesome dreams and my naughty thoughts, rolled into one. I've never felt more safe, secured, respected, needed, wanted, and loved. I hope napaparamdam ko rin sa iyo yun parati. Mahal na mahal kita, ex-jowa. Buti na lang sinagot mo ako. Swerte mo, no? Happy 8th jowaniversary!!!!!" he added.

Diño and Seguerra got married in California in December 2014. They exchanged vows again in a "symbolic ceremony" in the Philippines in January 2015.

