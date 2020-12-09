Ice Seguerra, Liza Dino mark 6th wedding anniversary

MANILA - Celebrity couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 8.

On Instagram, Seguerra revealed their plans for their anniversary, which had to be shelved.

“May plano kami na mag-Tagaytay yesterday till today para makapagromansa kaso kailangan namin mag-shoot. So nagpa-book siya today sa Shang BGC para maituloy ang date kaso may napakaimportanteng meeting with Korean Film Council so we had to rebook,” he said.

“In short, ni isa sa mga plano namin walang natuloy. What happened today sums up our life together. Napakarami naming plano na hindi pa natutuloy because something got in the way,” he added.

Despite this, Seguerra believes how they deal with things like this is what sets their relationship apart.

“That's what I love about our relationship; kahit ano man ang dumating, naiiba man ang plano paminsan-minsan, we go through it together. Situations change all the time kaya I'm just blessed na magkasama kami para harapin ang bawat pagbabago na dumarating nang bukas ang puso at isipan,” he said.

Seguerra said they have learned to accept and actually find ways to enjoy and make the most out of all the changes that come their way.

“It takes a special person to do that... and I'm glad she's my wife,” he said.

Seguerra said they celebrated by having a streak night at home -- and that’s more than enough for the both of them.

“Best date night ever! Happy anniversary, my dearest wife. Ikaw lang... sapat na,” he said.

Diño and Seguerra got married in California in December 2014.

They exchanged vows again in a "symbolic ceremony" in the Philippines in January 2015.

