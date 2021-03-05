How Kris Aquino reacted to rumors that son Joshua got a girl pregnant

MANILA -- Actress-host Kris Aquino denied on Thursday night that her eldest son Joshua Aquino, who is a special child, got a girl pregnant.

Posting a photo of Joshua and the gifts she received for her birthday on Instagram, Aquino labeled the rumors as "fake news."

"Gift ni Kuya Josh? Sorry hindi apo -- he gave me cash in a lucky red envelope - an ANGPAO," she wrote.

As a mother, Aquino admitted she got angry when she saw the video about her son becoming a dad.

"Then pinanood ko ang kumpareng @ogie_diaz ko sa vlog n'ya, and may tumatak sa 'kin -- Ogie said words to the effect na 'hindi naman natin tinatanggal ang posibilidad na maging tatay ang panganay ni Kris' and dun ako nahimasmasan," she said.

"Thank you pare, for all the years that Kuya Josh, because he is in the autism spectrum, was made a punching bag on social media just because it was convenient when people wanted to play dirty politics, you made me feel that you saw him as a human being with the same right to love and be loved like everyone else... Many parents who raised or are raising children with special needs will identify with me... We know the challenges and we celebrate the victories. Kuya’s desire for independence now is a WIN!" she added.

The actress said Joshua has been receiving all the love from her cousins and their neighbors in Tarlac.

"Tanggap namin na malabong mangyari for Josh to have a wife and children. Pero marunong talaga ang langit... binubuhusan s'ya ng sobra sobrang pagmamahal ng lahat ng mga pinsan ko at kapitbahay n'ya ngayon sa Tarlac because his HEART is pure and his affection is REAL," Aquino said.

Below is the full reaction of Aquino.

Joshua has been based in Tarlac since December 2020.

His decision to stay in Tarlac is a sentimental one tied to his maternal grandmother, the late former president Corazon Aquino, according to the actress.

She explained that when Joshua was growing up, he spent a significant amount of time with his grandmother.

“When he was born, I was not yet at the level I was,” Aquino said, referring to her career. “All those ‘yung mga program, PTC (parent-teacher conference), events sa school, I was taping, I was shooting, and lola niya talaga ang pumuno sa lahat ng ‘yun.”

In their family home in Tarlac, Joshua sleeps in the same room and the same bed as the former president when she was still alive, the actress noted.

