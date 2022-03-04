Elisse Joson, 26, and Mccoy de Leon, 27, are first-time parents to Felize. Instagram: @elissejosonn

MANILA — Actress Elisse Joson became a top trend on Twitter on Friday, as her followers expressed alarm over her Facebook post pertaining to being a mother.

Joson and her partner, actor Mccoy de Leon, have a daughter together, Felize, who will turn a year old in April.

Felize, whom they introduced to the public in October, was baptized just this week.

On Friday, Joson shared a cryptic statement on Facebook mentioning a “hardship” she is going through with her child.

“Akala ko OK na pero nakakapagod pala. Gabi-gabi na lang ako walang tulog. Babad sa isip ko kung paano matitigil 'yung paghihirap namin ni baby,” she wrote.

Joson, 26, posted a similar update on Instagram Stories, this time with a photo of her and Felize.

“Ano ba dapat ko gawin?” she asked her followers, without specifying what she needed help for.

De Leon, 27, appeared to respond to Joson’s posts on Friday, writing on his personal Facebook profile:

“Maya’t maya akong nag-che-check para siguraduhin na okay kayo. Wala na rin akong maayos na tulog. Pero sana kahit ganito, hindi tayo susuko dahil gagawin ko ang lahat mapasaya at maprotektahan kayo ni baby.”

As screenshots of Joson and de Leon’s posts circulated on social media, fans expressed concern for the couple, making “Elisse” a trending topic on Twitter.

The flood of comments also included speculation ranging from feeding difficulties, postpartum depression, to relationship woes with de Leon.

Joson has so far made no clarification on the “hardship” she was alluding to.