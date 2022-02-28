Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Mccoy de Leon, Elisse Joson's baby girl Felize baptized

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2022 11:40 AM

MANILA -- Actor Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson had their 10-month-old baby girl Felize baptized.

Photos and clips from the intimate event were uploaded online by their loved ones and guests.

Joson also shared highlights of the celebration on her Instagram Stories.

It was last October when De Leon and actress Joson revealed that they already have a daughter on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on the reality show.

Currently, De Leon and Joson are gearing for their comeback movie "Habang Buhay."

