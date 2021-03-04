Sharon Cuneta reminisces about bond with younger KC

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta turned emotional as she reminisced about the bond that she and her eldest daughter KC Concepcion had when the latter was younger.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared a short clip of her singing a duet of “I’ll Be There” with Concepcion in one of her past concerts.

“This is the KC I miss SO VERY MUCH… I love you, my Tina,” she wrote in the caption. “Iyak naman ako ng iyak sa panonood nito.”

In the same post, Cuneta lamented about how her children have to grow up so fast.

Concepcion is Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion. She also has two more daughters, Frankie and Miel, and son Miguel with her husband Senator Francis Pangilinan.

Last January, Concepcion surprised her mom when she took a couple of flights to Amanpulo just to be with her on her birthday.

“KC flew back to Manila from Palawan with our dear friend Tim Yap today to take another flight to the island where I and the rest of the family are!” Cuneta wrote. “She brought me our favorite strawberry shortcake and Tim brought me beautiful flowers!”

“What a sweet surprise!”

In a post prior about Concepcion’s surprise, Cuneta told her fans that she was already having the “happiest” birthday ever. “What a happy, glorious day it’s been,” she said.

Cuneta explained that she decided to celebrate in Amanpulo to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic.”

She didn’t mention anyone in particular, but she said that she “needed” the vacation.

