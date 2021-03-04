LOOK: Lorna Tolentino drops rare throwback photos for Rudy Fernandez's birthday

MANILA – Showbiz veteran Lorna Tolentino dropped rare throwback photos to mark the 69th birthday of her late husband Rudy Fernandez.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Tolentinto uplodaded a series of their photos together, including one showing them in a kiss.

"Happy birthday Babe! Praying you are here beside us," Tolentino wrote in the caption.

Tolentino and Fernandez have two sons Renz and Raphael.

The late actor is also the father of Mark Anthony Fernandez with his former partner Alma Moreno.

Fernandez died in June 7, 2008 after battling periampullary cancer for two years. He was 56.

Fernandez was known for his hit action films such as "Bitayin si Baby Ama," and "Markang Bungo."

