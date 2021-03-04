Derek on having closure with Andrea Torres: 'That will come with time'

MANILA – After finally admitting that he is now in a relationship with Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay candidly talked about his previous relationship with Andrea Torres.

In a conversation with Pops Fernandez for the singer’s vlog uploaded on Wednesday, Ramsay said he and Torres have no ill feelings towards each other even after they parted ways.

“We have no hate towards one another. I don’t think so. I don’t think she hates me and I definitely don’t hate her and her family,” he said.

“We were together for over a year and it was very sudden. When the breakup happened, it came out of nowhere. It kind of blindsided me,” he added.

When asked if they already had closure, Ramsay said: “I think that will come with time but definitely no hate, no regrets.”

Ramsay said breaking up was a decision they mutually agreed upon.

“It was both of us. We ran across a little problem that became something much bigger and I guess we both realized that it was something na both of us cannot make certain adjustments to,” he said.

As such, Ramsay said they decided to go separate ways instead of forcing their relationship to work.

Since his showbiz breakthrough in 2001, Ramsay has had several relationships unfolding before the public eye. He was formerly with actresses Angelica Panganiban, Solenn Heussaff, and Cristine Reyes, as well as model Joanne Villablanca.

Ramsay confirmed his latest breakup with Torres in November, emphasizing that there was no third party involved.

