'I Can See Your Voice' back with 5th season on March 4

MANILA -- The mystery music game show "I Can See Your Voice" is set to return on Philippine television beginning March 4, Saturday.

The local franchise is set to air its fifth season with host Luis Manzano and "singvestigators" led by Bayani Agbayani and Long Mejia. They will reunite with Negi, Angeline Quinto, MC Muah, and Lassy.

Viewers can catch the back-to-back premiere episodes of "I Can See Your Voice" this weekend at 8:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page, Jeepney TV,iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

In the season opener on Saturday, APO Hiking Society members Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will try to select the true "see-nger" from the pool of secret "songers" to win the P25,000 prize.

On Sunday, new "Tawag ng Tanghalan" hurado Darren Espanto will join the fun.

"I Can See Your Voice" and Manzano have won 27 recognitions from PMPC Star Awards for Television, Catholic Mass Media Awards, Platinum Stallion Media Awards, Educ Circle Awards, and more.

