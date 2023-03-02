South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon during a press conference in Taguig City, March 2, 2023.

MANILA — South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon said Thursday he wanted to try eating adobo and sinigang, and visit Manila Bay during his stay in the Philippines.

Lee, best known for starring in hit dramas like "Move to Heaven" and "Taxi Driver," is currently in the country for a fan meeting scheduled late Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.



During a press conference for the fan meet, the 38-year-old actor shared the local dishes he was looking forward to tasting as well as the activities he wanted to do.

"I really want to try adobo and sinigang, and I want to go to Manila Bay and ride some attractions and have fun there," he told reporters through an interpreter.

"I also think that the beaches in the Philippines are beautiful so I want to go there," he said, later citing El Nido in Palawan and Siargao.

"I want to walk on the beach, have great food, enjoy the landscape of the Philippines," he added.

This is not Lee's first time to go to the Philippines. He previously went to Palawan for a charity event for typhoon victims.

"I was a part of the organization that held a charity event there," he said.

Lee started his career by acting in independent pictures, leading to his breakthrough with the 2010 coming-of-age film "Bleak Night," which won for him several best new actor awards.

His other notable projects include the film "Architecture 101," and dramas "Signal" and "Where Stars Land."

