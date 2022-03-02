Zsa Zsa Padilla, Conrad Onglao celebrate 8th anniversary as a couple

MANILA – Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao are celebrating their eighth anniversary together.

Turning to social media, the veteran singer shared their very first couple photo and their most recent video together.

“Happy 8th, Conrad. Love will never do without you,” she wrote in the caption.

Padilla and Onglao’s celebrity friends then quickly commented on her post, wishing them a happy anniversary.

Among those who commented were Ogie Alcasid, Princess Punzalan, Iza Calzado, Vina Morales, Lorna Tolentino, Ara Mina and many more.

Padilla’s daughter Karylle also reacted, saying: “Wow! Happy 8th anniversary!”

Prior to Onglao, Padilla was the long-time partner of the late veteran comedian Dolphy.

Onglao, on the other hand, was previously married to interior designer Ivy Almario, with whom he has two sons. They were divorced in the United States and obtained legal separation, and church annulment in the Philippines.