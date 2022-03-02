MANILA — Star rappers Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope are teaming up for a concert to be held before a live audience in April, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease amid declining infections in the country.

Handout

The collaborators will headline “Rapsody” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on April 2, producers announced on Tuesday.

The hitmakers will be joined by JKris, LOIR, and Hero.

Tickets prices range from P1,000 to P6,500.

“Rapsody” is one of several live-audience concerts announced in recent weeks, after the Philippines returned to low-risk classification for COVID-19 in mid-February.

On March 1, Metro Manila also shifted to Alert Level 1, which allows concert venues to operate at full capacity, while still observing minimum health protocols such as wearing face masks, according to the Department of Health.

Resorts World Manila confirmed with ABS-CBN News that its 1,710-seater theater will operate at full capacity, starting with singer Gigi de Lana’s March 5 concert.