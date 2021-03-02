Ez Mil to make global TV debut via ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’

MANILA — Ez Mil, the US-based Filipino rapper whose performance of a self-penned patriotic track went viral in January, is set to make his TV debut via “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

FIRST & EXCLUSIVE ON ASAP NATIN TO!

Pinoy Pride Trending Fil-Am Rapper &

MYX Global Featured Artist - EZ MIL!



Watch his FIRST global TV performance and EXCLUSIVE live version of “Panalo” ngayong Linggo, March 7, 12nn, dito lang sa ASAP Natin ‘To! pic.twitter.com/LZCXOFAbdy — ASAP Natin ‘To (@ASAPOFFICIAL) March 2, 2021

Ez Mil will appear in the ABS-CBN program in its March 7 episode, and will exclusively perform his viral hit “Panalo” live, according to “ASAP Natin ‘To” in its Tuesday announcement.

The guesting will mark not only his first television performance in the Philippines, but also globally, the program said.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” is seen via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, and TFC. The latter three platforms are accessible internationally.

Ez Mil’s appearance in the long-running Kapamilya show comes a month ahead of his April 18 virtual concert, which will be held through another ABS-CBN platform, KTX.ph.

The Olongapo-born Ez Mil, whose Instagram handle is Ezekiel Miller, saw a sudden rise to fame, thanks to his viral performance of “Panalo” on Wish 107.5.

His popularity, however, also drew controversy, as history groups, including the National Historical Commission, criticized a portion of his lyrics erroneously mentioning that national hero Lapu-Lapu was beheaded.

Ez Mil has since apologized for his choice of words.

