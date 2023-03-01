MANILA – It seems like newly engaged couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are going to share the stage anew.

This, after the former Miss Universe announced on Instagram that there will be a Cornerstone all-star concert in the United States soon.

Aside from Milby and Gray, the other artists taking part in the event are Piolo Pascual, Inigo Pascual, Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Kyla, Jason Dy and Zephanie.

The show will be directed by their fellow Cornerstone talent, Kapamilya star John Prats.

“We are coming together for a concert experience you will never forget,” Gray said.

The management agency has yet to reveal the exact date and venue of the concert.

Nonetheless, a lot of Filipinos in the US are already looking forward to the show, with many netizens hoping the concert would be held in their respective states.