Paolo Gumabao joins cast of ‘Darna’ series

Actor Paolo Gumabao. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA—Paolo Gumabao has joined the cast of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” as seen in new behind-the-scenes photos of the ABS-CBN adaptation.

In stills released by producer JRB Creative Production, Gumabao is seen on set with previously announced cast member Simon Ibarra, who is playing Mayor Zaldy Ballesteros.

When Ibarra and the rest of the cast of “Darna” were introduced in October 2021, Gumabao was not among them.

In an Instagram Stories update over the weekend, the actor said he will play Noah Ballesteros.

Noah, the son of Zaldy, was originally to be portrayed by Kiko Estrada, who was present during the cast reveal.

JRB Creative Productions has yet to confirm whether the role has been recast.

Gumabao’s most recent series was the inspirational drama “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which concluded in 2021. He starred in back-to-back adult drama films early this year: “Sisid” and “Silip sa Apoy.”

“Darna,” which stars Jane de Leon as the title character, has been shooting at the ABS-CBN sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Directed by Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, and also starring Iza Calzado as the first Darna, the Kapamilya series is scheduled for release across ABS-CBN platforms in 2022.