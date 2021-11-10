Paolo Gumabao was named best actor in the just-concluded 28th Filipino International Cine Festival for his role in ‘Lockdown.’ ABS-CBN News/ Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Paolo Gumabao is now a best actor winner — a dream-come-true which he admittedly has yet to fully process, given the long journey it took to get him here.

Gumabao clinched the top acting prize in the 28th Filipino International Cine Festival in San Francisco, for his role in “Lockdown” as a returning OFW who is forced into sex work to support his family during the pandemic.

“Lockdown” was also named best film, with acclaimed filmmaker Joel Lamangan nabbing the best director award.

Gumabao tied with Jerald Napoles for the gold award for lead actor. The latter was recognized for his role in the film “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending.” Their woman counterpart was Bela Padilla, who took home gold for “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets.”

Gumabao only knew of his win through a Facebook post from the organization announcing the winners, send to him by the producer of “Lockdown.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Gumabao obliged the offer to deliver his acceptance speech through the interview.

Paolo Gumabao reacts to his best actor win — his first-ever — in the 28th Filipino International Cine Festival in San Francisco, for his role in the Joel Lamangan film “Lockdown.” The director and the movie also won top prizes in the annual festival. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/qlntmdRvZP — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) November 10, 2021

After thanking his parents, manager, his talent agency Star Magic, as well as the team behind “Lockdown,” Gumabao said, “I want people to know that dreams do come true.”

“This thing that happened to me right now, it was such a distant dream eight years ago, when I just started. I started, nag-ta-talent ako, sometimes wala akong lines. Pero that time, I would just tell myself, ‘Hindi, ito ‘yung mahal ko, I will work my way up slowly but surely,’” he said.

After successive stints as a bit player or minor actor in films and TV series, Gumabao was cast in a main role in the ABS-CBN series “Mga Batang Poz” in 2019, about young men living with HIV. He regards “Lockdown” as one of his big breaks, as it’s his first lead role in a movie.

“Dreams do come true. Just trust in yourself. And always do what you do best. Trust in the process. Be patient. I realized that sometimes the delay is your preparation. Maybe the reason why you haven’t gotten what you’re asking for is because you’re not yet ready, but it will come to you once you’re ready,” he said.

Aside from his acclaimed portrayal in “Lockdown,” this year has been packed for Gumabao as an actor, having signed officially as a Kapamilya in July, and having starred in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which is set to conclude Friday.

Now that he has achieved his childhood dream of winning a best actor trophy, Gumabao had a ready answer when asked what he would consider his next big goal in showbiz.

“What’s better than a best actor award? Two best actor awards!” he quipped. “That’s my next goal. Gusto ko manalo sa ibang mga festivals naman.”

“But, of course, I’m not going to pressure myself na kailangan ganito, ganiyan. I’m just going to focus on doing my best sa lahat ng mga eksenang sinu-shoot ko. The best actor will just come. If it’s going to happen for you, it’s going to happen for you. But if doesn’t, as long as alam ko sa sarili ko nabigay ko ‘yung sarili ko sa eksena na ‘yun o sa pelikula na ‘yun o sa serye na ‘yun, happy na ako doon,” Gumabao said.

Currently, Gumabao is gearing up for the release of his next film, “Sisid,” from renowned director Brillante Mendoza, where he portrays a marine biologist. The project just recently wrapped in late October, but already, Gumabao is raring to return to set to immerse himself in a new character.

Describing acting as his “passion,” Gumabao said, with conviction, “I want to stay in this business for a long time.”

“This is something I feel like gusto ko talaga gawin hanggang tumanda ako, hanggang sa tumanda ako. I want to stay in the industry talaga. Gusto ko ganoon, 'pag nakita ako ng tao, ‘Ah, kaya ni Paolo ‘yan,’” he said.

“I’ve never loved anything else like this. This is really me. I feel like if I wasn’t actor, I don’t know who I am.”