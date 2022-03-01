New additional cast for "He's Into Her." Star Magic

The “Bearkadas” keep on growing.

This after JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, and six other showbiz newcomers joined the second installation of the trending series “He’s Into Her.”

Joining Alcantara and Gomez as new additions to the cast of the series are Reich Alim, Rajo Serrano, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Zach Castañeda, and Mikha Lim.

In a virtual interview, the newcomers shared the same sentiments of being blessed and elated to be part of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano-top billed series.

According to Alcantara and Castañeda, they have been hoping to be included on “He’s Into Her” since they saw the first season of the program.

“Sobrang blessed ko. As in, sobrang saya ko. Kasi before 'Hello, Stranger' ang dami kong experienced nun...Gusto ko maka-work lahat ng cast ng 'He's Into Her.' And ngayon naka-work ko na sila. Nakakatuwa lang na makatrabaho sila at maka-bonding sila,” Alcantara said.

“Wala talaga ako na-expect after 'Tara, G!' Not until after Christmas na I got a call from my manager. Sinabi niya na I was casted for this character. I've been praying na to get into season 2 kasi feeling ko bagay ako sa 'He's Into Her,’” Castañeda added.

Meanwhile, former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Gomez said it was a dream come true for her to be part of the show.

“So grateful. Literally, dream come true. I literally remember doing the 'Benison Ball' and we're all like, 'one day, it's gonna be us. Sana we get to be in the show.' Now, we get to be part of the experience. It's so much fun being with all of them,” Gomez quipped.

Earlier this year, head writer Vanessa Valdez teased the fans with some snippets of the show’s soundtrack.

Valdez shared some lyrics of several songs set to play once the “He’s Into Her” Season 2 begins airing sometime this year.

Returning to the upcoming season 2 are mainstay cast: Pangilinan, Mariano, Criza Taa, Joao Constancia, Vivoree Esclito, Limer Veloso, Dalia Varde, Gello Marquez, Kaori Oinuma, and Ashley del Mundo

In the released trailer, “He’s Into Her” Season 2 gives a glimpse of a tearful confrontation between Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan) who seem to be having some trust issues in their relationship.

The first season centered on Max, a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School.

Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib, who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understood each other’s behavior, unpacked and helped each other resolve issues related to their families, and later became each other’s support system for their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

