WATCH: Taeyong of NCT 127 jams to Ben&Ben's 'Pagtingin'

MANILA - Filipino indie-folk pop band Ben&Ben was in awe after seeing the lead singer of South Korean boy group NCT 127 jamming to one of their songs.

On Facebook, Ben&Ben shared a clip of Taeyong singing a part of their hit song "Pagtingin."

"Woah! Thanks for jamming to our song," the post said.

As of writing, Taeyong's version of "Pagtingin" has already been shared more than 4,500 times and has generated over 22,000 "likes."

NCT 127 debuted in July 2017. They are known for the singles "Fire Truck," "Limitless," "Cherry Bomb," and "Simon Says."

The Korean boy group visited the Philippines in 2017 and 2019.

Related video: