HORI7ON members (from left) Jeromy, Reyster, Kyler, Winston, Marcus, Vinci, Kim. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Marcus. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Kyler. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Jeromy. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Kim. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Winston. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Vinci. MLD Entertainment HORI7ON member Reyster. MLD Entertainment

MANILA -- Ahead of their official debut, HORI7ON's seven members were introduced Tuesday through individual and group concept images — their first pictorial as an act following their "Dream Maker" win.

Individual portraits of Reyster, Vinci, Winston, Kim, Jeromy, Kyler, and Marcus were released on HORI7ON's official social media pages.

The boys, garbed in matching white poet shirts, also posed as a group for the formal shoot that reflects a classical concept, at least for the early visuals of HORI7ON.

The pop group was formed early this month, at the conclusion of the idol survival show "Dream Maker" — a collaboration among ABS-CBN, Kamp Korea, and MLD Entertainment.

HORI7ON is scheduled for promotional activities in the Philippines in March, before they fly for South Korea for further training, according to MLD Entertainment CEO Lee Hyung-jin.

The training will be chronicled through a reality show, Lee earlier said, leading up to their official launch in Korea, ideally in June.

