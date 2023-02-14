HORI7ON members (L-R) Kim Ng, Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kyler Chua, Reyster Yton, and Winston Pineda during the group's press conference held in Quezon City on February 14, 2023. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — HORI7ON, the new pop group assembled via the reality talent search "Dream Maker," will be staying in the Philippines until March and is targeting to officially debut in June, MLD Entertainment CEO Lee Hyung-jin said Tuesday.

In HORI7ON's first press conference two days after the finale of "Dream Maker," Lee said that the Korean agency will be organizing some promotional activities before the group leaves the country for South Korea, where the boys will be launched.

"We have plans for HORI7ON to stay here in the Philippines until the last of March and do some promotional activities to meet the fans here in the Philippines," he told reporters.

While training, Lee said HORI7ON will also be doing a reality show for their fans to see their progress leading up to their debut.

"We also have plans for them when they go to Korea to prepare for their album. Also, their trainings and our preparations for them right now is to debut by June," Lee said.

"During the stages of their preparation for their album, [the plan] is to create a reality show for the fans to see how they are [doing]," he added.

