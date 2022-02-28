MANILA—OPM musicians Daryl Ong and Dea Formilleza made the hit Korean drama "Crash Landing On You" their inspiration for their prenuptial shoot.

"For @imdarylong and @deaformilleza prenuptial shoot we recreated a scene from the hit K-drama series Crash Landing On You," Nice Print Photo said in an Instagram post.

"How timely that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin will tie the knot soon so our CLOY hearts are on fire again Excited for your big day Daryl and Dea!"

Last July, Ong surprised Formilleza and proposed to her via livestream after 5 years in their relationship.

They have been friends since 2011.

Ong rose to fame in the 2nd season of "The Voice Philippines" in 2014 while Formilleza joined "Idol Philippines" in 2019.

