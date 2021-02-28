'YFSF': Vivoree Esclito charms as fellow contestant Geneva Cruz with 'Kailan'

MANILA - Vivoree Esclito mimicked Geneva Cruz on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar", charming everyone with her voice and performance as the youthful incarnation of her fellow contestant.

The 20-year-old-Filipina singer, actress and television personality channeled herself as a younger version of Cruz, while belting out the hit song “Kailan” (When) which was released during the latter's days with Filipino singing group Smokey Mountain in the 1990s.

Aside from Vivoree and Geneva, celebrities competing in this season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” are Klarisse de Guzman, Jhong Hilario, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).