'PBB Connect': Ella bids farewell to House

MANILA — Ella Cayabyab became the latest housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On the latest episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," Ella became this Sunday's evictee after receiving only 19.65 percent of combined Kumu and text votes from viewers and supporters.

The other nominee, Amanda Zamora, received more than 45 percent 'save' votes.

Ella's eviction came just a week after she was saved by fans and supporters at last Sunday's eviction night. She was one of the housemates with a strong fan base but came up short recently.

Nagpaalam na si Ella sa kaniyang mga housemates

Amanda will stay at least one more week inside the house.

“PBB” puts together a group of strangers from various backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections, and even tensions, that unfold on air.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).