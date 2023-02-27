LOOK: Joshua, Gabbi Garcia bond in Italy

Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia are currently in Italy for their upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart,” and it seems they are having a great time bonding with each other.

On Sunday, Joshua shared on Instagram a couple of their photos together while visiting a shop of a popular shoe brand.

In the photos, Joshua and Gabbi can be seen enjoying each other's company while exploring the store and checking out different shoes.

“GG Experience,” Joshua captioned his post, which netizens surmise that it pertains to the shoe brand or their similar surnames.

Both Joshua and Gabbi looked casual and relaxed, with big smiles on their faces.

Their followers were quick to notice their onscreen chemistry, with many commenting on how good they looked together.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama series will air on GMA and will stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

It also stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap.